Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Achieves $86.00 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $86.00 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00212146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00121260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00135301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,850,833 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.