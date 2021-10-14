Fmr LLC Acquires 2,054,563 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.98% of APA worth $243,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in APA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after buying an additional 411,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in APA by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 379,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $24.61 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

