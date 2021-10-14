Fmr LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.96% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $233,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

