Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 6,994,236 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,994,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,757,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.79% of agilon health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

