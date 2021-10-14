Fmr LLC Buys 667,524 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.26% of Waters worth $267,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 30.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

NYSE WAT opened at $341.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.23 and a 200-day moving average of $352.13. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.