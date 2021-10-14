Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,214 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.25% of Xylem worth $269,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,678,661. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

