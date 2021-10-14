Fmr LLC Has $236.75 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,535 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.42% of IDEX worth $236,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IDEX by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $206.07 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average is $220.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

