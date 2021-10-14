Fmr LLC Has $255.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.14% of The Clorox worth $255,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $788,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 65.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after buying an additional 118,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 37.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

