Fmr LLC Has $260.56 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,929,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $260,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 358.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.