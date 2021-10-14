Fmr LLC Has $270.97 Million Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.86% of ArcelorMittal worth $270,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

