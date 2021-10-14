Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 408,695 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.83% of LKQ worth $264,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.61 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

