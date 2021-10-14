Fmr LLC Sells 1,655,518 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,655,518 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.73% of Marathon Petroleum worth $280,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

MPC stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.