Fmr LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.34% of Sun Communities worth $266,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $192.99 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.35.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

