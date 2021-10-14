Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12). Approximately 66,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 239,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.31. The company has a market cap of £162 million and a P/E ratio of 27.00.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

