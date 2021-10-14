Font (FONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $911,060.25

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Font has a total market cap of $911,060.25 and approximately $50,385.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00216045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

