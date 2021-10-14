Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,646 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.