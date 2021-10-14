Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 9,002 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 61,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,249. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000.

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

