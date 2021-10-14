Formation Fi (FORM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $862,836.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $11.71 million and $862,836.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.45 or 0.99641881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.89 or 0.06500834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

