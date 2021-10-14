FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $34.79

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.79, but opened at $35.98. FormFactor shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 622 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Get FormFactor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.