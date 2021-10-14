FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $34.79

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.79, but opened at $35.98. FormFactor shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 622 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
