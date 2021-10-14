Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fortinet by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.81. The company had a trading volume of 890,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.76. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

