FortKnoxster Hits Market Cap of $9.63 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00240676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

