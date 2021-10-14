Fractal Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

