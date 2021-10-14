Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 883,550 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of NetScout Systems worth $141,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NetScout Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

