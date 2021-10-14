Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.68% of Oshkosh worth $143,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

NYSE:OSK opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

