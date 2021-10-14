Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $139,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

