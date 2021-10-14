Franklin Resources Inc. Has $140.50 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of CGI worth $140,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 276,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

