Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 318,335 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,335 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of Manulife Financial worth $142,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,399,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,945 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,439,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 489,191 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.