Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.97

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 550674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 628,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Frank’s International by 364.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

