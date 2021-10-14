Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.97

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 550674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 628,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Frank’s International by 364.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)
Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.
