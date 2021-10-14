Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.19 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $108.19 million and $8.11 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00011566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

