freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.32 ($26.26).

freenet stock opened at €22.18 ($26.09) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.09.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

