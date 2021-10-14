freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.50 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.32 ($26.26).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA FNTN opened at €22.18 ($26.09) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.09.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.