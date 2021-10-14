Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

