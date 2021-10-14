Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the September 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
