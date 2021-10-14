Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $33,120.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

