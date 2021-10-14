Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.04. Frontline shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 27,035 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

