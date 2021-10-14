Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.