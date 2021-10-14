Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $493,886.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $493,886.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

