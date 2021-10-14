Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $142,139.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

