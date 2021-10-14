Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FSNB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

