Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $84.27

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.27, but opened at $72.58. Futu shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 227,228 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,990,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,817,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

