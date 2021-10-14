FuzeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $369,892.75 and $111.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00235885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

