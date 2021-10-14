Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Down 63.5% in September

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GANX opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

