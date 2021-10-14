Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,776. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.