Game.com (GTC) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Game.com has a market cap of $3.03 million and $44,743.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00241026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

