Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

