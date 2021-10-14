Gas Reaches Market Cap of $95.17 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Gas has a market cap of $95.17 million and $10.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $9.40 or 0.00016474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.