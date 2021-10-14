GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 138,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

