Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11). Approximately 21,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 100,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

GTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The company has a market cap of £282.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

