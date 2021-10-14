Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Gatos Silver worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,906,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $1,469,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $156,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

