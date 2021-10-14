GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. GATX has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

